Crocs Flash Sale offers styles from just $12 with up to 60% off: Clogs, sneakers, more

For a limited time only, Crocs is currently offering up to 60% off sale styles and colors. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $45 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Walu Slip-On Sneaker. These shoes are currently marked down to $42 and originally was priced at $70. If you’re looking for a shoe that will transition nicely into spring, this is a great option. It will pair nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khakis alike. This style is available in four versatile color options and rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,700 reviews from Crocs customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Crocs or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the TOMS End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 60% off sitewide and an extra 25% off clearance.

