FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TOMS End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off sitewide + extra 25% off clearance

-
FashionToms
60% off + extra 25% off

TOMS End of Season sale takes up to 60% off sitewide and an extra 25% off clearance when you apply promo code EXTRA at checkout. Receive free delivery on orders of $59 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $75. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $140. This style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and they can pair nicely with jeans or dress pants alike. The insole is also cushioned for added comfort and you can choose from two color options. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from TOMS or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale that’s offering 40% off hundreds of styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Toms

About the Author

Scoop up a speedy SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable USB-C NV...
Stylize your Apple Watch with this leather loop band at...
Amazon 1-day shaving sale from $7.50: Beard care kits, ...
Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time ...
Take your business next level: Square iOS/Android POS s...
Save up to $200 on LG UltraWides, UltraGear gaming moni...
Google Pixel 3a XL falls to one of its best prices yet ...
Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max ...
Show More Comments

Related

70% off

Cole Haan Last Chance Event takes up to 70% off hundreds of styles + free shipping

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $170+

Scoop up a speedy SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable USB-C NVMe SSD today for $150

$150 Learn More
Reg. $13

Stylize your Apple Watch with this leather loop band at $8.50 (Save 33%)

$8.50 Learn More
30% off

Amazon 1-day shaving sale from $7.50: Beard care kits, Venus refills, more up to 30% off

From $7.50 Learn More
Reg. $599

Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time low at $540 (Save $59)

$540 Learn More
33% off

Take your business next level: Square iOS/Android POS systems from $8 (33% off)

From $8 Learn More
Save $200

Save up to $200 on LG UltraWides, UltraGear gaming monitors, more from $247

From $247 Learn More
Reg. $479

Google Pixel 3a XL falls to one of its best prices yet at $239

$239 Learn More