Fibaro’s HomeKit Multi-Sensor delivers motion detection and more at $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the Fibaro HomeKit Multi-Sensor for $39.99 shipped. Usually fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is the first discount we’ve seen in over a year, and marks a new all-time low. Fibaro’s multi-sensor delivers a variety of stats to your setup ranging from motion detection and light intensity to temperature tracking and even vibration monitoring. It enters as one of the smallest smart home accessories of its kind on the market and pairs with the rest of your HomeKit setup over Bluetooth. Whether you’re looking to set automations based on the stats it can monitor or just want to receive notifications when something is triggered, this is a great addition to any Siri setup. Over 60% of customers have left a 4+ star rating. Head below for more.

Today’s featured deal is the most affordable HomeKit motion sensor out there, let alone a device that’ll track everything the Fibaro unit does. Those with a Zigbee setup could take advantage of Aqara’s Motion Sensor, but that’ll only keep tabs on two of the metrics noted on the lead accessory, not to mention it needs to pair with a hub to get HomeKit support.

For more ways to grow your Siri-enabled setup, today has already had Emerson’s HomeKit-enabled Touch Thermostat drop to $126 from its usual $169 going rate. That’s on top of the second-best discount to date on the latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip at $66. But then be sure to check out all of the offers in our smart home guide for more.

Fibaro HomeKit Multi-Sensor features:

Motion sensing goes high tech! The FIBARO Apple HomeKit enabled Motion Sensor uses Bluetooth low energy technology. Along with detecting motion, the multisensor accessory measures the ambient temperature and light intensity. The sensor has a built-in accelerometer to detect any tampering with the accessory. IIt is battery powered and designed to be installed quickly and easily on any surface. The eye shaped LED indicator signals motion, temperature level, tampering and can be used to identify the accessory.

