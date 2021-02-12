FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip drops to best price in 2 months at $66

-
AmazonSmart HomePhilips Hue
Reg. $80 $66

Amazon currently offers the latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus for $66.18 shipped. Down from $80, today’s offer is only the third price cut we’ve seen on the recent release. You’ll save over $13 here while also beating our previous mention by $3 and marking the best discount since Black Friday. With the added perk of Bluetooth connectivity, the latest Lightstrip Plus is just as ideal for those getting started as anyone already in the Hue ecosystem. It gives you 6-feet of multicolor illumination alongside the ability to control it with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. I picked one of these up over the holidays and have been impressed with the improvements over the previous-generation. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,000 customers. Head below for all of our top picks.

Today’s offer is about as affordable as it gets for a HomeKit-enabled lightstrip, though those who only rely on Alexa or Assistant are in luck with some more affordable offerings to choose from. C by GE’s new Direct Connect Color LED Lightstrip will only set you back $46 right now, and pairs right to your network for interfacing with a preferred voice assistant.

This morning saw a pair of Nest Audio speakers go on sale at $170, but you’ll also find even more deals in our smart home guide, as well. These ongoing meross discounts will upgrade your HomeKit setup from $16, not to mention the HomePod mini bundles in the latest Best Buy President’s Day sale.

Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus features:

These smart lightstrips are bluetooth-enabled and simple to connect. Control up to 50 smart lights on one Hue Hub without clogging up your Wi-Fi network. Install the flexible Bluetooth LightStrip under bars, bed frames, or cabinets, with the included adhesive tape. Trim it to the perfect size with the included cut marks. Connect up to 32 feet of extension per base kit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Philips Hue

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide Monitor returns to all-ti...
eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off st...
Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $30, ...
Amazon offers heated jackets and vests up to 43% off fr...
Dell’s 13-inch XPS 2-in-1 Laptop falls to new Ama...
Amazon 1-day glassware sale from $10.50: Espresso cups,...
Apple M1 MacBook Pro sees $100 discount down to all-tim...
Powerbeats Pro deliver Apple’s H1 chip at an Amaz...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Philips Hue launches rare 15% off home theater sale: Sync Box, Lightstrip Plus, Play Bar, more

15% off Learn More

Best Siri, Alexa, and Assistant smart plugs for 2021: Wemo, meross, Philips Hue, more

Learn More
Reg. $249

Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat packs energy-saving features at $219

$219 Learn More
Amazon lows

LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide Monitor returns to all-time low at $100 off, more

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Florence, Bridge Constructor Portal, more

FREE+ Learn More
20% off

eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off starting at $71

From $71 Learn More
Shop now

Home Depot takes up to 45% off DEWALT, RYOBI, and other tool combo kits

45% off Learn More
60% off

L.L. Bean End of Season Clearance takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles from $30

From $30 Learn More