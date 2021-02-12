FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Rock out to JBL’s RGB Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker while it’s down to $200 (Save $50)

Reg. $250 $200

Amazon offers the JBL Pulse 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $199.95 shipped. While you’d normally pay $250 here, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $19 of the holiday price cut, and matches the third-best we’ve seen overall. JBL Pulse 4 manages to separate itself from the rest of the Bluetooth speaker market with built-in multicolor ambient lighting that reacts to the music. Its internal 360-degree driver system then pairs with 12-hour battery life, and the entire package is wrapped in an IPX7 housing to withstand rocking out in the shower or pool-side listening. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Score a more affordable way to rock out this summer with Anker’s Soundcore Flare Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This well-reviewed option is currently $43 at Amazon and features 12-hour battery. Aside from giving up the JBL branding and enhanced sound fidelity, you’ll still be able to enjoy 360-degree audio as well as IPX7 water-resistance and more. Not to mention, a 4.7/5 star rating from over 7,500 customers.

Trade in the RGB stylings for a more retro-inspired design by going with Marshall’s stylish Emberton Bluetooth Speaker now that it’s on sale for an all-time low of $130. That’s alongside everything else in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide, including a selection of Klipsch offerings starting at $16.

JBL Pulse 4 features:

Get the party started with this JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker. The powerful 360-degree speaker array delivers impressively accurate audio, and built-in LEDs improve your listening experience with vivid light shows. This JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker offers up to 12 hours of listening per charge and has a waterproof chassis that stands up to spills and precipitation.

