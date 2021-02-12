Klipsch audio gear from $16: The One Heritage Speaker, headphones, home theater, more

Today only, Woot is offering up to 78% off select Klipsch and Jamo audio gear and speakers. One standout is the Klipsch The One Heritage Speaker for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally retailing for $300, and while currently listed at $170 from third-party sellers on Amazon, it has sold for $200 or much more over the last year there. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find on the high-end “heritage” speaker. This one is geared towards being a more classy home stereo system, but with all of the amenities of a portable wireless speaker including Bluetooth streaming, an 8-hour rechargeable battery, and more. Sporting a real wood veneer along the top and bottom as well as “tactile spun copper” switches and knobs, this is one Bluetooth speaker that punches well above its price range, especially with today’s deal. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Now, if the wood accents and vintage-style aren’t getting you excited, go grab a Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $35 (clip the on-page coupon) or the extremely well-rated OontZ Angle 3 for $30. Both options have even longer battery life, better reviews, and are significantly more portable. They might not look quite as high-end, but they will certainly get the job done for far less.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot Klipsh audio sale for some home theater gear, in-wall sound systems, headphones, and more from $16 Prime shipped.

Then dive into to our other discounted speaker offers including up to 24% off Ultimate Ears models, an all-time low on Marshall’s stylish Emberton Bluetooth Speaker, and much more right here.

More on the Klipsch The One:

Incorporating luxury materials such as real wood veneer and tactile spun copper switches and knobs, The One powered audio system blends the acoustics and classic design legacy of Paul W. Klipsch with the latest technologies available today. Incredible Acoustic Performance…Professionally Tuned Stereo Sound…Bluetooth Wireless Technology…3.5mm Analog Audio Input…8-Hour Rechargeable Battery Flexible Placement Options.

