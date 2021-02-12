FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Keep your beard trimmed and tidy with this grooming kit at $20.50 (20% off)

Shaft Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Rapid Beard Grooming and Trimming Kit for $20.38 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 20% from its normal going rate, this marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you’re determined to grow a beard in 2021, this kit includes a lot of musts. There’s just something nice about using a beard brush when getting ready in the morning. Plus, this kit includes a comb, oil, leave-in conditioner, and even scissors. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Just need a comb? Well, this one is available for under $6 right now at Amazon. While it’s not clear whether it’s made from bamboo or not, this comb still sports a wooden build and comes with an included leather sleeve to keep it protected while on-the-go.

If you’re not a fan of keeping up with a beard, then this deal we found on the Panasonic Arc5 Shaver bundle is absolutely worth a look. It includes the auto-cleaning dock and is currently $50 off, dropping down to $150. Plus, we have even more deals from $100, so be sure to swing by that post and check out what we’ve found for you.

More about the Rapid Beard Grooming Kit:

Grooming, trimming, shaping and taming your beard & mustache was never easier with the combination of Rapid Beard’s extra sharp stainless steel barber beard scissors, 100% boar bristle brush, and the superior hold, softener properties and shaping power of the heavy duty beard balm leave in wax (“beard butter”).

