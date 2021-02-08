Save up to 24% on Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 and MEGABOOM 3 speakers from $120

Amazon currently offers the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.99 shipped. Good for a 20% savings, today’s offer comes within $1 of our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen overall. Delivering up to 15-hours of 360-degree audio playback, BOOM 3 touts a water-, dust-, and drop-proof design backed by an IP67 rating. This speaker also has Ultimate Ears’ Magic Button for effortless control of your music and can even be synced up with other UE speakers to widen the soundstage. It carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,200 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is offering the Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $152.46. Normally selling for $200, that saves you 24% and comes within $1 of the best price since the holidays. This model sports a higher-end audio array than the BOOM 3 alongside 20-hours of playback per charge and a 4.6/5 star rating.

Don’t forget that we’re also tracking the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 at one of its best prices in months of $67. That’s on top of all of the other offers in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide, including the Beats Pill+ Lightning-enabled Speaker at $126. But then don’t forget to take a look at B&O’s new Beosound Level offering.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 features:

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is a super-portable wireless speaker built for adventure. It rocks immersive 360° sound with deep bass, all carefully balanced so you can hear every note. But BOOM 3 also hangs tough. It’s seriously waterproof, dustproof, and drop proof which means you can bring vibes anywhere.

