IK Multimedia — makers of affordable podcasting gear, speakers, mics, lighting, and more — has now kicked off its President’s Day sale. With up to $70 in savings, you’ll find a host of notable offers on audio and video production gear including monitors, audio interfaces, and even video/content creation bundles with ring lights attached. We are big fans of the affordable IK gear for casual setups or anyone not looking for the highest-end pricey production gear, and some of its best just got even less expensive. Head below for more details.

IK Multimedia President’s Day sale:

The IK Multimedia President’s Day sale is now live via its official Amazon storefront with quick Prime shipping and directly from its official online storefront. While you won’t find the new Pro-series synthesizers it just launched at NAMM 2021, there is some particularly affordable podcasting gear here for content creators. Whether it’s a simple audio interface for connecting instruments and microphones to your recording device, or full-on video production bundles with lav mics and ring lights, these deals are certainly worth a look for those looking to get in the content creation game.

Once you have secured some affordable podcasting gear, be sure to dive into our coverage of the brand’s new UNO Synth Pro models with Mac/PC and modular connectivity, its AXE I/O SOLO Mac guitar interface, and our video review of the Movo UM700 USB mic.

More on the IK iRig Video Creator Bundle:

All-in-one bundle includes stand, microphone and lighting

iKlip Grip Pro multi-function stand lets you shoot from the perfect angle

iRig Mic Lav lapel mic captures professional audio easily in any situation

6” LED ring light offers color temp and brightness to create any mood

Works with all your favorite smartphone apps right out of the box

