SanDisk’s mint-green 512GB USB-A/Type-C Flash Drive falls to $60 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 512GB Ultra USB-A/Type-C Flash Drive for $59.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This sleek-looking flash drive is ready to work with Type-C and USB-A devices alike. It sheds the bulky form-factor seen in traditional flash drives and keeps things about as simple as possible. This doesn’t mean SanDisk didn’t give it some flair though, as buyers will garner a flashy mint-green colorway. Rated an average of 4.7/5 stars by more than 6,300 Amazon shoppers.

Want something that’s made with iPhone in mind? If so, check out SanDisk’s 64GB iXpand Flash Drive Go for $37. Instead of Type-C, you’ll get Lightning and USB-A connectivity. This will pave the way for easy file and photo transfers between iPhone, Lightning-equipped iPads, and more.

And while we’re talking connectivity, did you see the deal we found on Sabrent’s 8-in-1 USB-C Hub? It’s up for grabs at $38, a new Amazon low. With it you’ll be ready to turn a single USB-C input into four USB-A ports, 4K HDMI, microSD/SD, and a 60-watt Power Delivery Type-C charging slot. While I rarely connect anything to my MacBook these days, I’ve invested in a similar hub to ensure I am ready for whatever comes my way.

SanDisk 512GB USB-C Flash Drive features:

  • The 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector.
  • Seamlessly move content between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB Type-A computers
  • Free up space on your USB Type-C smartphone

