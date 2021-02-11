Reclaim USB-A, HDMI, SD, and more with Sabrent’s 8-in-1 USB-C Hub: $38 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Sabrent 8-in-1 USB Type-C Hub (DS-UHCR) for $37.82 shipped. That’s over 24% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. If you’re in need of a few additional ports, this hub is worthy of your consideration. It turns a single USB-C input into four USB-A ports, 4K HDMI, microSD/SD, and a 60-watt Power Delivery Type-C charging slot. This unit boasts a compact design that’s comprised of aluminum, helping it blend well with modern MacBooks, PC laptops, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Alternatively, you could grab Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB C Hub Adapter at $24. You’ll garner many of the same ports but will end up forfeiting one of the USB-A ports. Having used many Anker products over the years, I can heartily recommend its gear.

Oh, and in case you missed it, yesterday we spotted a variety of Apple-branded accessory deals. Standout Amazon discounts include Apple’s Lightning to USB Camera Adapter, its space gray Magic Trackpad 2, and the list goes on. Best of all, pricing starts at $16, helping you affordably upgrade to first-party cables, adapters, and more.

Sabrent 8-in-1 USB Type-C Hub features:

Expands your computers display with USB Type-C to HDMI display at resolutions up to 4K@30Hz

3 USB 3.0 Type‐A ports for data transfer up to 5Gbps and 1 USB 2.0 Type‐A ideal for additional peripherals like mouse or keyboard

Compact design with sleek aluminum construction

Backward compatible with your high-definition 1080p displays

Plug & Play: No driver installation required

