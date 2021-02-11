FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Reclaim USB-A, HDMI, SD, and more with Sabrent’s 8-in-1 USB-C Hub: $38 (Amazon low)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesSabrent
Amazon low $38

Amazon is offering the Sabrent 8-in-1 USB Type-C Hub (DS-UHCR) for $37.82 shipped. That’s over 24% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. If you’re in need of a few additional ports, this hub is worthy of your consideration. It turns a single USB-C input into four USB-A ports, 4K HDMI, microSD/SD, and a 60-watt Power Delivery Type-C charging slot. This unit boasts a compact design that’s comprised of aluminum, helping it blend well with modern MacBooks, PC laptops, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Alternatively, you could grab Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB C Hub Adapter at $24. You’ll garner many of the same ports but will end up forfeiting one of the USB-A ports. Having used many Anker products over the years, I can heartily recommend its gear.

Oh, and in case you missed it, yesterday we spotted a variety of Apple-branded accessory deals. Standout Amazon discounts include Apple’s Lightning to USB Camera Adapter, its space gray Magic Trackpad 2, and the list goes on. Best of all, pricing starts at $16, helping you affordably upgrade to first-party cables, adapters, and more.

Sabrent 8-in-1 USB Type-C Hub features:

  • Expands your computers display with USB Type-C to HDMI display at resolutions up to 4K@30Hz
  • 3 USB 3.0 Type‐A ports for data transfer up to 5Gbps and 1 USB 2.0 Type‐A ideal for additional peripherals like mouse or keyboard
  • Compact design with sleek aluminum construction
  • Backward compatible with your high-definition 1080p displays
  • Plug & Play: No driver installation required

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Sabrent

About the Author

A solar design and numpad headline Logitech’s Wir...
Aukey Dash Cam with Sony sensor, motion detection, more...
eufy’s Touchscreen Smart Lock falls to new low of...
Smartphone Accessories: 90-Degree Lightning Cable 2-Pac...
SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger Sync automaticall...
Save up to 38% on Sony Bluetooth earbuds: XM3 ANC $178,...
Scoop up a speedy SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable USB-C NV...
Stylize your Apple Watch with this leather loop band at...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Bella’s Pro Series 2-Slice Touchscreen Toaster hits all-time low at $25 (Reg. $50)

$25 Learn More
Reg. $55

A solar design and numpad headline Logitech’s Wireless Mac Keyboard at $44.50 (Reg. $55)

$44.50 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: February 11, 2021 – Save on official iPhone 11 cases, Pixel 3a XL, more

Listen now
Reg. $70

Aukey Dash Cam with Sony sensor, motion detection, more now $45.50 (Reg. $70)

$45.50 Learn More
Save $30

eufy’s Touchscreen Smart Lock falls to new low of $190 (Save $30), more from $150

From $150 Learn More

CDPR unveils new Witcher board and card game known as ‘Old World’

Learn More
46% off

Smartphone Accessories: 90-Degree Lightning Cable 2-Pack $12 (20% off), more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Pascal’s Wager, Bloons TD 6, Summer Catchers, more

FREE+ Learn More