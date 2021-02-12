FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Timbuk2’s MacBook-friendly Core Travel Blitz Pack falls to $92 (Reg. $139)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesTimbuk2
Reg. $139 $92

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Core Travel Blitz Pack for $91.79 shipped. That’s $47 off the typical rate there and goes toe-to-toe with the best Amazon offers we’ve tracked in over a year. This MacBook-friendly backpack boasts an expansive compartment that’s ready to hold any of Apple’s modern laptops. Timbuk2 touts this offering as “an easy-packing backpack duffel” that’s ready to hold enough gear for “several nights away.” A built-in organizer makes it easy to tidy up pens “and other small stuff.” Rated 4/5 stars.

Go another route when grabbing adidas’ Stadium II Backpack instead at $39. It’s great for a variety of use cases, but sets itself apart with a design that’s ready to “hold a size 5 soccer ball inside or be worn on the outside in a mesh pocket.” This bag also ensures it will be easy to stay hydrated with a water bottle pocket on each side.

And that’s not all, our roundup of bag discounts from Wednesday is still live. There you’ll find Timbuk2′ leather Cask Backpack alongside Fossil, Timbuk2, and even Amazon-branded bags. Pricing there kicks off at $12, ensuring there’s something in store for nearly any budget. Swing by the sale to grab up to 53% of savings.

Timbuk2 Core Travel Blitz Pack features:

  • An easy packing backpack duffel for several nights away
  • Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff
  • Padded laptop compartment fits 15 inch laptop

