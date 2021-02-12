Treat yourself to a king-sized Zinus wood and metal bed frame at $239 (Reg. $290)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Suzanne King Bed Frame for $239 shipped. That’s $51 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the best price we’ve tracked since the holidays. This bed frame is expansive enough to accommodate a king-sized mattress. It features a rustic and industrial build that’s ready to blend well with contemporary decor. Thanks to a slatted base, you won’t need to buy a box spring, helping ensure this upgrade is as affordable as possible. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Need a mattress more than a new bed frame? If so, spend less on Zinus’ 6-inch Memory Foam King Mattress at $151. It features 1-inch of “conforming memory foam” and 5-inches of “durable, high-density base support foam.” Zinus backs this mattress with 10-year warranty, and more than 88,500 Amazon shoppers have agreed upon a 4.5/5 star rating.

And while we’re to the topic of sleep, did you see that Coleman’s 4-Person Sundome Tent is down to $80? This offer allows you to cash in on $20 of savings, making this a great time to strike. Standout features include a built-in ground vent, two windows, and a weatherproof design.

Zinus Suzanne King Bed Frame features:

Black metal frame boasts clean lines and a low profile design accented beautifully with a finished pine wood headboard and footboard

Sturdy steel framework and solid wood are crafted with durability in mind

Designed with sturdy wooden slats to support and extend the life of any foam, latex or spring mattress without the use of a box spring; slats are spaced 2.7 inches apart; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 250 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 500 lbs

