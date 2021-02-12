FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Treat yourself to a king-sized Zinus wood and metal bed frame at $239 (Reg. $290)

-
Reg. $290 $239

Amazon is offering the Zinus Suzanne King Bed Frame for $239 shipped. That’s $51 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the best price we’ve tracked since the holidays. This bed frame is expansive enough to accommodate a king-sized mattress. It features a rustic and industrial build that’s ready to blend well with contemporary decor. Thanks to a slatted base, you won’t need to buy a box spring, helping ensure this upgrade is as affordable as possible. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Need a mattress more than a new bed frame? If so, spend less on Zinus’ 6-inch Memory Foam King Mattress at $151. It features 1-inch of “conforming memory foam” and 5-inches of “durable, high-density base support foam.” Zinus backs this mattress with 10-year warranty, and more than 88,500 Amazon shoppers have agreed upon a 4.5/5 star rating.

And while we’re to the topic of sleep, did you see that Coleman’s 4-Person Sundome Tent is down to $80? This offer allows you to cash in on $20 of savings, making this a great time to strike. Standout features include a built-in ground vent, two windows, and a weatherproof design.

Zinus Suzanne King Bed Frame features:

  • Black metal frame boasts clean lines and a low profile design accented beautifully with a finished pine wood headboard and footboard
  • Sturdy steel framework and solid wood are crafted with durability in mind
  • Designed with sturdy wooden slats to support and extend the life of any foam, latex or spring mattress without the use of a box spring; slats are spaced 2.7 inches apart; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 250 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 500 lbs

