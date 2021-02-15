Constuct your own shed with these 2x4basics’ custom kits priced from $51

Amazon is offering the 2x4basics Custom Shed Kit with Peak Roof for $51.16 shipped. That’s $9 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the best price we’ve tracked over the last few years. If you love projects and are in need of some additional storage, this kit may have your name on it. It sets out to make building a shed with your bare hands a task that almost anyone can handle. You’ll need to source your own lumber, but the kit provides you with the instructions, 0.22-gauge galvanized steel brackets, and plans to ensure it’s a DIY solution. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another shed kit discount up to $22 off.

We’ve also spotted the 2x4basics Custom Shed Kit with Barn Roof for $67.50 shipped at Amazon. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since October. This offering mimics the solution above, but stylistically shakes things up with a barn-shaped roof. It’s a great alternative for anyone looking for a slightly different look. Rated 4/5 stars.

Tackle internal organization with a 6-pack of Tetra-Teknica Garage Storage Utility Hooks at $11. These hold up to 25-pounds and “mount easily on hardwood, stud walls, block or brick.” Each piece has a rust-resistant powder coating with non-marking rubber tips.

2x4basics Custom Shed Kit features:

Lumber not included with each kit

Customizable shed kit with peak roof

Includes .22 gauge galvanized steel brackets, design plans and installation instructions

One kit builds a shed up to 10 feet, combine kits for a shed up to 22 feet

Only straight 90 degree cuts, no miter or angle cuts necessary

