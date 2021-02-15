FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s takes $500 off its Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Leather Sofa, now $750 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Frederick Mid-Century Leather Sofa for $749.70 shipped. That’s $500 off what it’s been averaging for months and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This standout sofa is an excellent way to update a living room, home office, and more. A versatile look ensures that it’s ready to fit nicely in both modern and mid-century spaces alike. The entire piece measures 77.5- by 34.6- by 31.4-inches with a seat height of about 1.5-feet. Amazon touts an “easy assembly” that takes “less than 30 minutes.” Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Forefeit leather in favor of savings with Serta’s Rane Sofa at $149. It’s a remarkably affordable way to refresh an existing piece of furniture or to begin furnishing your first home. This unit can be used as a sofa or bed. When in sofa mode it spans 66.1- by 33.1- by 29.5-inches and once converted to a bed it measures 66.1- by 37.6- by 15-inches.

Overhaul more of your home when shopping this weekend’s roundup of Amazon furniture discounts. A wide variety of options are ripe for the picking like desks, patio furniture, and more. Pricing starts at $55 and savings there offer up to $200 off. My favorite offer takes $41 off Sauder’s Executive Trestle Desk, but that’s just one of the notable deals you will find there.

Amazon Rivet Frederick Leather Sofa features:

The slender shape and channel-tufted upholstery are unmistakably mid-century, while soft leather and shiny metal legs bring contemporary elegance. This piece is a stunning style statement for glam, modern and mid-century rooms.

Fossil’s stealthy black and gray Nate Watch strik...
Assemble 20% discounts on LEGO Minecraft, Technic, City...
Mesh Wi-Fi beckons with Tenda’s 3-node system, no...
Ready your spring/summer setup with a Primula Pace Cold...
Save $90 on this highly-rated rotisserie toaster oven w...
Constuct your own shed with these 2x4basics’ custom k...
Practice your short game with a Putt-A-Bout Indoor Putt...
Home Depot’s latest sale takes up to 40% off comb...
