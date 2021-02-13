Amazon President’s Day furniture sale starts at $55: Desks, patio furniture, more (Up to $200 off)

Amazon is offering the Sauder Executive Trestle Desk for $188.79 shipped. That’s $41 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since April. This desk not only looks great, but also provides quite a bit of utility. You’ll find two file drawers in addition to dual side drawers that are perfect for storing items needed during your typical workday. A built-in grommet hole provides an easy way to run your charging cable from the wall and into your laptop. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find a slew of other furniture deals priced from $55.
More furniture discounts:
- Amazon Rivet Modern Desk Lamp: $71 (Reg. $80)
- Zinus 2-inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress Topper: $56 (Reg. $69)
- Zinus Shawn 14-inch SmartBase Full Bed Frame: $74 (Reg. $93)
- Sauder 3-Shelf Bookcase: $104 (Reg. $119)
- Sauder Shoal Creek Storage Chest: $87 (Reg. $100)
- Sauder North Avenue Coffee Table: $55 (Reg. $70)
- Sauder Steel River Coffee Table: $135 (Reg. $158)
- Walker Edison Round Coffee Table: $128 (Reg. $160)
- Sauder Storage Cabinet: $130 (Reg. $147)
- Amazon Rivet Sheena Tufted Velvet Chair: $156 (Reg. $180)
- Amazon Rivet Modern Media Cabinet: $144 (Reg. $214)
- Walker Edison 6-Person Outdoor Patio Set: $830 (Reg. $1,130)
- …and more…
Oh, and since you’re here, be sure to peek at yesterday’s deal on Amazon’s Mid-Century Modern Accent Chair. It’s all yours for $308, a price that shaves $92 off. It looks great and is bound to give nearly any aging room a facelift. We’ve also found some notable standing desk deals over at Monoprice with pricing that starts at $150.
Sauder Executive Trestle Desk features:
- Two file drawers with full extension slides hold letter-size hanging files to keep all your documents organized
- Two small drawers feature metal runners with safety stops to keep you and your family safe
- Grommet hole for electrical cord access
