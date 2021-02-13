FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon President’s Day furniture sale starts at $55: Desks, patio furniture, more (Up to $200 off)

Amazon is offering the Sauder Executive Trestle Desk for $188.79 shipped. That’s $41 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since April. This desk not only looks great, but also provides quite a bit of utility. You’ll find two file drawers in addition to dual side drawers that are perfect for storing items needed during your typical workday. A built-in grommet hole provides an easy way to run your charging cable from the wall and into your laptop. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find a slew of other furniture deals priced from $55.

More furniture discounts:

Oh, and since you’re here, be sure to peek at yesterday’s deal on Amazon’s Mid-Century Modern Accent Chair. It’s all yours for $308, a price that shaves $92 off. It looks great and is bound to give nearly any aging room a facelift. We’ve also found some notable standing desk deals over at Monoprice with pricing that starts at $150.

Sauder Executive Trestle Desk features:

  • Two file drawers with full extension slides hold letter-size hanging files to keep all your documents organized
  • Two small drawers feature metal runners with safety stops to keep you and your family safe
  • Grommet hole for electrical cord access

