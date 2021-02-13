Amazon President’s Day furniture sale starts at $55: Desks, patio furniture, more (Up to $200 off)

Amazon is offering the Sauder Executive Trestle Desk for $188.79 shipped. That’s $41 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since April. This desk not only looks great, but also provides quite a bit of utility. You’ll find two file drawers in addition to dual side drawers that are perfect for storing items needed during your typical workday. A built-in grommet hole provides an easy way to run your charging cable from the wall and into your laptop. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find a slew of other furniture deals priced from $55.

More furniture discounts:

Oh, and since you’re here, be sure to peek at yesterday’s deal on Amazon’s Mid-Century Modern Accent Chair. It’s all yours for $308, a price that shaves $92 off. It looks great and is bound to give nearly any aging room a facelift. We’ve also found some notable standing desk deals over at Monoprice with pricing that starts at $150.

Sauder Executive Trestle Desk features:

Two file drawers with full extension slides hold letter-size hanging files to keep all your documents organized

Two small drawers feature metal runners with safety stops to keep you and your family safe

Grommet hole for electrical cord access

