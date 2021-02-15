The North Face outerwear, apparel, accessories, more from $17 during Dillard’s Flash Sale

Dillard’s The North Face Sale takes up to 30% off top styles of outerwear, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Acongua 2 Puffer Vest that’s currently marked down to $89 and originally was priced at $119. This vest is a great transitional piece from winter to spring and it’s water-resistant. It also is a nice option for workouts and it’s highly-packable when traveling or storing away. You can choose from three versatile color options and it has zippered pockets to store essentials. Plus, it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here. You also will want to check out our fashion guide to score additional deals today from top brands.

