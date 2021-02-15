Fossil’s stealthy black and gray Nate Watch strikes $75.50, more from $30 (Up to $98 off)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Nate Stainless Steel Watch (JR1437) for $75.50 shipped. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we have tracked since April. This stainless steel watch sports a stealthy appearance thanks to its black and gray styling. Stopwatch functionality is in tow, delivering easy-to-use time tracking across three separate dials for hours, minutes, and seconds. Water resistance allows it to survive depths of up to 165-feet, making it ready to withstand swimming, showering, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted watches priced from $30.
More watches on sale:
- Timex Unisex Weekender: $30 (Reg. $36)
- Timex Easy Reader: $33 (Reg. $39)
- Timex Originals 42mm Black: $63 (Reg. $79)
- Low stock
- Citizen Mickey Mouse & Friends (AW1596-08W): $220 (Reg. $280)
- Citizen Mickey Mouse & Friends (AW1599-00W): $165 (Reg. $263)
- View all…
For those of you that wield and Apple Watch, be sure to peek at our roundup of Nomad’s outlet sale. There you’ll discover deep discounts that take up to 85% off. Even better, options start from $10. Highlights from this sale include a watch band, AirPods case, and much more.
Fossil Nate Stainless Steel Watch features:
- Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible.
- For a bold, oversized look that’s certain to be noticed, choose Nate. Its clean, military-inspired design with oversized lugs and bold details offers a laid-backyet- rugged feel that is perfect for any adventure, day or night.
- Case size: 50 millimeter; Band size: 24 millimeter; Quartz movement with 3-hand analog display; Scratch-resistant mineral crystal lens; Imported
