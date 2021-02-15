Fossil’s stealthy black and gray Nate Watch strikes $75.50, more from $30 (Up to $98 off)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Nate Stainless Steel Watch (JR1437) for $75.50 shipped. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we have tracked since April. This stainless steel watch sports a stealthy appearance thanks to its black and gray styling. Stopwatch functionality is in tow, delivering easy-to-use time tracking across three separate dials for hours, minutes, and seconds. Water resistance allows it to survive depths of up to 165-feet, making it ready to withstand swimming, showering, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted watches priced from $30.

More watches on sale:

For those of you that wield and Apple Watch, be sure to peek at our roundup of Nomad’s outlet sale. There you’ll discover deep discounts that take up to 85% off. Even better, options start from $10. Highlights from this sale include a watch band, AirPods case, and much more.

Fossil Nate Stainless Steel Watch features:

Fossil is inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Bringing new life into the watch and leathers industry by making quality, fashionable accessories that are both fun and accessible.

For a bold, oversized look that’s certain to be noticed, choose Nate. Its clean, military-inspired design with oversized lugs and bold details offers a laid-backyet- rugged feel that is perfect for any adventure, day or night.

Case size: 50 millimeter; Band size: 24 millimeter; Quartz movement with 3-hand analog display; Scratch-resistant mineral crystal lens; Imported

