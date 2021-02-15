FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nomad’s up to 85% off outlet sale discounts leather Apple Watch bands, more from $10

Nomad is launching a new outlet sale today and discounting a selection of its smartphone accessories and from $10. Shipping varies per item and by location in some instances. Our top pick is on the Nomad Apple Watch Active Strap for $39.95. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and marks one of the best prices to date. Nomad’s Active Strap brings a leather design to your Apple Watch complete with custom stainless steel lugs to complete the stylish accessory. On top of being waterproof, this band lives up to its name with a breathable design that’ll help keep it comfortable during workouts and more, so you don’t have to sacrifice on style while at the gym. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other highlights from Nomad today:

Then be sure to get a look at all of the discounts today before heading over to our smartphone accessories guide for all of the other best discounts. Kicking off the week, we have a collection of Anker deals in a new sale at Amazon starting at $10 that includes everything from HomeKit cameras to projectors and more.

Nomad Apple Watch Active Strap features:

We built this strap for your most active pursuits. Salt water, sweat, dirt, and sand; this strap handles it all. A high-tech tanning process developed in Germany infuses this leather with natural lipids creating a thoroughly hydrophobic strap that easily wipes clean.

