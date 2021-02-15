iRobot’s Roomba i6+ empties itself for 60 days after it cleans at a low of $250 off

Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba i6+ Self-emptying Smart Robot Vacuum for $549.99 shipped. Down from its $800 list price, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This smart vacuum offers something that most other manufacturers can’t compete with: self-emptying. That’s right, after cleaning, iRobot’s Roomba i6+ will empty itself and make sure that it’s ready for the next day. This allows you to go around 60 days between the times that you have to empty the bin, making cleaning something that you have to think about even less often. It also ties into both Alexa and Assistant for voice control and smart home integrations, further upping the abilities of this vacuum. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the iRobot Roomba E5 Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner. It comes in at $300 on Amazon, which is $250 below today’s lead deal. However, you’re losing out on the self-emptying feature, which is the biggest selling point of the Roomba i6+. These two vacuums share a few similarities though, including Wi-Fi-connectivity, Alexa/Assistant integrations, scheduling, and automated cleaning.

Looking to save even more? ILIFE robotic vacuum cleaners are priced as low as $119, but the deals end at midnight tonight. You’re losing out on Wi-Fi-connectivity entirely here, but that’s the reason the pricing is so low. If you don’t mind manually starting the vacuum or not being able to monitor progress via a smartphone app, this is a great way to go hands-off with cleaning.

iRobot Roomba i6+ Robotic Vacuum features:

The i6+ introduces an exclusive upgrade to imprint Smart Mapping so that your robot can learn your home to unleash powerful cleaning when, where, and how you want to attack messes in the moment. Forget about vacuuming for months at a time with the CLEAN BASE Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows the i6+ to empty itself for up to 60 days. AllergenLock Bags capture and trap 99% of pollen and mold.

