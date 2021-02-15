FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 25% on ILIFE robotic vacuum cleaners from $119, today only

-
AmazonHome GoodsILIFE
25% off From $119

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the ILIFE A4s Pro Robot Vacuum for $134.99 shipped. Down from its $180 going rate, you’re saving 25% with today’s offer beating the previous price cut by $21 and marking a new Amazon low. ILIFE’s latest robotic vacuum delivers a 2000Pa suction system that can automatically boost power when extra performance is needed. Its 120-minute runtime allows it to tackle cleaning most mid-sized homes before the A4s Pro Robot Vacuum will automatically return to its charging dock. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum for $118.99. Usually fetching $160, you’re saving 25% here as well with today’s offer marking the second-best price we’ve seen to date. This offering delivers similar autonomous cleaning capabilities as the lead deal, just with a less powerful 1000Pa suction system and longer 140-minute runtime. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Then after you’ve checked vacuuming off the chore list, be sure to shop all of the other ongoing discounts in our home goods guide. We spotted a series of furniture deals over the weekend at Amazon from $55 which will spruce up the house, but there’s also this wide-ranging AmazonBasics sale starting at $5, as well.

ILIFE A4s Pro Robot Vacuum features:

New 2020 product, re-engineered from popular A4s, but have Gen 3+ CyclonePower system with 1500Pa suction power in Max mode. Extremely 2000Pa suction power in Spot mode. Automatically boosts suction force when extra vacuuming power is needed for best cleaning performance. Place ElectroWall at certain areas you want to restrict the robot from cleaning, ensuring it cleans only the areas required.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

ILIFE

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Klipsch’s new T5 II Sport Earbuds return to all-t...
Score a $50 Yankee Candle gift card for $40 at Amazon +...
Apple’s official World Travel Adapter Kit returns...
Nintendo Switch gear from $4: Animal Crossing skin, con...
Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON 10W Qi Stand $19 (33...
Anker’s latest sale discounts HomeKit cameras, pr...
Load up on SF Bay K-cup coffee pods today: 80-pack now ...
SanDisk’s Ultra 400GB microSDXC Memory Card now d...
Show More Comments

Related

70% off

UGG Closet is live with up to 70% off popular boots, slippers, sneakers, more

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $229

Klipsch’s new T5 II Sport Earbuds return to all-time low at $179 (Save $50)

$179 Learn More
20% off

Score a $50 Yankee Candle gift card for $40 at Amazon + Domino’s, Topgolf, Fanatics, more

From $40 Learn More
Amazon low

Apple’s official World Travel Adapter Kit returns to Amazon low of $25

$25 Learn More
63% off

Nintendo Switch gear from $4: Animal Crossing skin, controllers, more up to 63% off

From $4 Learn More
40% off

Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON 10W Qi Stand $19 (33% off), more

From $9 Learn More
20% off

COACH takes extra 20% off select handbags, wallets, shoes, more + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Moonlighter, Mars Power Industries, Be Focused Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More