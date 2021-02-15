Save 25% on ILIFE robotic vacuum cleaners from $119, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the ILIFE A4s Pro Robot Vacuum for $134.99 shipped. Down from its $180 going rate, you’re saving 25% with today’s offer beating the previous price cut by $21 and marking a new Amazon low. ILIFE’s latest robotic vacuum delivers a 2000Pa suction system that can automatically boost power when extra performance is needed. Its 120-minute runtime allows it to tackle cleaning most mid-sized homes before the A4s Pro Robot Vacuum will automatically return to its charging dock. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum for $118.99. Usually fetching $160, you’re saving 25% here as well with today’s offer marking the second-best price we’ve seen to date. This offering delivers similar autonomous cleaning capabilities as the lead deal, just with a less powerful 1000Pa suction system and longer 140-minute runtime. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Then after you’ve checked vacuuming off the chore list, be sure to shop all of the other ongoing discounts in our home goods guide. We spotted a series of furniture deals over the weekend at Amazon from $55 which will spruce up the house, but there’s also this wide-ranging AmazonBasics sale starting at $5, as well.

ILIFE A4s Pro Robot Vacuum features:

New 2020 product, re-engineered from popular A4s, but have Gen 3+ CyclonePower system with 1500Pa suction power in Max mode. Extremely 2000Pa suction power in Spot mode. Automatically boosts suction force when extra vacuuming power is needed for best cleaning performance. Place ElectroWall at certain areas you want to restrict the robot from cleaning, ensuring it cleans only the areas required.

