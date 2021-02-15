Microsoft, Logitech, and Lenovo peripherals fall as low as $13 Prime shipped (28% off)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo 510 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $27.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If your desktop is in need of a peripheral refresh, this set should do the trick. Both the keyboard and mouse boast a wireless design that will banish cords from your setup thanks to an included 2.4GHz dongle. A spill-resistant design ensures that this keyboard is ready to withstand accidents. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Logitech and Microsoft peripheral deals priced from $13.

More peripheral deals:

Need a new bag to stow your mouse when commuting from A to B? If so, we’ve got you covered with a couple of notable backpack discounts. Leading the pack is Thule’s high-end Subterra Backpack at $60 off. But in the event that it is still priced too high for you, a discount on Amazon’s Urban Laptop Bag takes it down to $19, paving the way for a much more affordable solution.

Lenovo 510 Wireless Combo features:

Cut the cord! The Lenovo 510 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combo uses just one 2 4 GHz nano-USB receiver to control both devices freeing you from clutter on your desk and in your ports

Elegant wireless design looks great on any desk It’s simple clean and easy to use with no installation needed

The spill-resistant wireless keyboard is equipped to handle the occasional spill The convenient island design and comfort keys on the full-size keyboard make typing a breeze

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!