Microsoft, Logitech, and Lenovo peripherals fall as low as $13 Prime shipped (28% off)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo 510 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $27.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If your desktop is in need of a peripheral refresh, this set should do the trick. Both the keyboard and mouse boast a wireless design that will banish cords from your setup thanks to an included 2.4GHz dongle. A spill-resistant design ensures that this keyboard is ready to withstand accidents. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Logitech and Microsoft peripheral deals priced from $13.

More peripheral deals:

Need a new bag to stow your mouse when commuting from A to B? If so, we’ve got you covered with a couple of notable backpack discounts. Leading the pack is Thule’s high-end Subterra Backpack at $60 off. But in the event that it is still priced too high for you, a discount on Amazon’s Urban Laptop Bag takes it down to $19, paving the way for a much more affordable solution.

Lenovo 510 Wireless Combo features:

  • Cut the cord! The Lenovo 510 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combo uses just one 2 4 GHz nano-USB receiver to control both devices freeing you from clutter on your desk and in your ports
  • Elegant wireless design looks great on any desk It’s simple clean and easy to use with no installation needed
  • The spill-resistant wireless keyboard is equipped to handle the occasional spill The convenient island design and comfort keys on the full-size keyboard make typing a breeze

