Thule's high-end Subterra Backpack strikes new Amazon low of $70 (Reg. $130), more from $19

Amazon is offering the Thule Subterra Backpack for $69.95 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $5. This high-end bag is ready for any MacBook that Apple currently sells and also sports a dedicated compartment for an iPad. Both devices can be quickly accessed from the side, ensuring that you can be up and running in at a moment’s notice. Rated an average of 4.6/5 stars by more than 400 Amazon shoppers.

Additionally, you can also grab the AmazonBasics Urban Laptop Backpack for $18.77 Prime shipped from Amazon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 37% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. As with the Thule bag above, this solution is also ready for most 15-inch PC laptops alongside any portable Macs in Apple’s current lineup. It’s incredibly affordable and boasts an organizational compartment inside that’s perfect for tidying up “pens, keys, and [a] cell phone.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Opt for an even more affordable solution when grabbing Lenovo Laptop Backpack for $12. It’s comprised of a water-repellent snow yarn polyester fabric. The form-factor is streamlined with padding throughout its interior to protect whatever you’re keeping inside. Best of all, it boasts a spacious compartment that’s ready to accommodate any modern MacBook.

Thule Subterra Backpack features:

  • Commuter-inspired day pack with flexible capacity and quick-access compartments
  • Fits a 15″ Macbook Pro/14. 1″ Pc + a 10. 1″ Ipad/tablet
  • Safe edge construction lines laptop compartment for superior corner protection
  • Quick access to laptop and tablet through secondary side zipper
  • Molded safe zone protects a phone, sunglasses or small valuables

