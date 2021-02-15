FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ease out of bed with Philips' SmartSleep Wake-up Light: $80 at Amazon (Reg. $100)

-
Reg. $100 $80

Amazon is offering the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light for $79.95 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you want the sound of an alarm to be the last resort to waking you up, Philips’ wake-up light is worth considering. It simulates sunrise, helping ease you out of bed. You can also fall back on five natural sounds or FM radio. This unit offers a sleek modern design that’s bound to look great in many bedroom styles. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Opt for a lesser-known brand to save big. You could grab JALL’s Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock for $34 instead. It also attempts to simulate sunrise. It’ll adjust from 10% to 100% brightness over the course of a 10-, 20-, or 30-minute timeframe. Several built-in alarm noises can be used as a backup plan in the event that the light doesn’t prove strong enough to wake you up.

And if you need a place to set your new wake-up light, be sure to peruse the Amazon President’s Day furniture sale. There you’ll find markdowns priced as low as $55. Options range from desks to patio furniture, and the list goes on. Even better, some discounts take up to $200 off.

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light features:

  • Philips wake-up lights are recommended by physicians and pharmacists for establishing a healthy sleep and wake routine
  • Simulated sunset and sunrise and choice of 5 different natural wake-up sounds
  • FM radio, tap snooze and automatic dimmable display

