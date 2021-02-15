FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Timbuk2 Garage Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles: Messenger bags, more

Timbuk2 adds new arrivals to its Garage Sale at up to 60% off original rates. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can stock up on deals with discounts on messenger bags, MacBook backpacks, luggage, accessories, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Parker Commuter Backpack that’s currently marked down to $149, which is more than $70 off the original rate. This bag is great for traveling or work use alike. It’s also a great graduation gift idea and can easily store your 15-inch MacBook. It also features a waterproof exterior to keep you essential safe and a reflective mesh to help keep you visible, in case of commuting at night. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Timbuk2 customers. Head below the jump to score even more deals today or be sure to check out our fashion guide.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

