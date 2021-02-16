Insignia’s 50-pint dehumidifier protects your home from mold and mildew at $150 (Reg. $220)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 50-Pint Dehumidifier for $149.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $220, this is $70 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. While some folks might be focused on humidifiers at this time of year, today’s deal is certainly worth a look for anyone looking to minimize mold and mildew potential in their homes. This model features an LED screen and electronic controls as well as an adjustable humidistat and a 1.6-gallon water tank. It can remove up to 50-pints of moisture per day and includes an optional drainage hose connection for folks looking to run it continuously without having to empty the tank. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Best Buy customers. More details below.

While the featured model is great for damp basements and the like, if it’s just a smaller space you’re looking to maintain, there are more affordable options. This SEAVON Dehumidifier comes in at just $37 shipped on Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 10,000 customers. This is, again, a smaller option the won’t remove as much unwanted moisture per day from your space, but it will get he job done in smaller rooms for a fraction of the price.

For more high-tech ways to manage your air quality and the like, browse through some of our smart thermostat offers. HomeKit-enabled heating awaits with Emerson’s Touch Thermostat down at $126 and we are still tracking some notable offers on Honeywell HomeKit-enabled models starting from $100 in our Green Deals hub. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more deals on items for around the house.

More on the Insignia 50-Pint Dehumidifier:

Protect your home from mildew and mold with this white Insignia dehumidifier. The full-function electronic controls coupled with an LED screen offers easy operation, while the rear hose outlet supports continuous drainage. This 50-pint Insignia dehumidifier is portable for easy placement and boasts a power on-and-off timer to help conserve energy.

