Apple gets in on Snyder Cut action with DC superhero film bundle sale, more from $1

Apple is kicking off the week today with a fresh collection of movie deals headlined by a selection of DC superhero movie bundles. Prices start at $15 here, with a collection of films to expand your library while you wait for the Justice League Snyder Cut to drop. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from this week’s promotion.

Apple starts the week with DC film bundles

With the new trailer for HBO’s Justice League Snyder cut over the weekend, comic book fans can now load up their libraries with a series of DC films as part of an ongoing bundle promotion. Compared to the combined price tags here, these are some of the best values we’ve seen to date on these titles, with today’s sale making it a great time to pick up a new film for movie night or rewatch one of your favorite additions to the DC movie universe. Here are our top picks:

Alongside all of the dramady deals today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Buddy Games. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released comedy.

