Hanes takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from just $10: Sweatpants, t-shirts, more

Hanes takes up to 50% off sitewide including sweatpants, t-shirts, underwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $40 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s ComfortBlend EcoSmart Sweatpants. Originally priced at $22, however during the sale you can find them for just $12. You can choose from eight versatile color options and the interior is a fleece material to help keep you warm. It also features a drawstring waistband that allows you to have a perfect fit. These pants are a loungewear essential and pair nicely with t-shirts, sweatshirts, or hoodies alike. Plus, if you’re looking for a women’s style the Performance Fleece Joggers are very on-trend and priced at just $21. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the adidas President’s Day Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide.

