FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hanes takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from just $10: Sweatpants, t-shirts, more

-
FashionHanes
50% off From $10

Hanes takes up to 50% off sitewide including sweatpants, t-shirts, underwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $40 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s ComfortBlend EcoSmart Sweatpants. Originally priced at $22, however during the sale you can find them for just $12. You can choose from eight versatile color options and the interior is a fleece material to help keep you warm. It also features a drawstring waistband that allows you to have a perfect fit. These pants are a loungewear essential and pair nicely with t-shirts, sweatshirts, or hoodies alike. Plus, if you’re looking for a women’s style the Performance Fleece Joggers are very on-trend and priced at just $21. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the adidas President’s Day Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Hanes

About the Author

Backcountry cuts extra 20% off Sorel, Marmot, Mountain ...
Timbuk2 Garage Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of sty...
Best new cologne to pick up in 2021: Ralph Lauren, Arma...
Fossil’s stealthy black and gray Nate Watch strik...
Vineyard Vines Big Weekend Sale takes up to 60% off pul...
GAP Long Weekend Sale takes 50% off jeans, more + extra...
UGG Closet is live with up to 70% off popular boots, sl...
COACH takes extra 20% off select handbags, wallets, sho...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

GAP Long Weekend Sale takes 50% off jeans, more + extra 50% off clearance

+ extra 10% off Learn More
65% off

Bass Pro Bargain Cave takes up to 65% off The North Face, Carhartt, Columbia, and more

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $50

Cuisinart’s stainless steel Cooking Gadget Set is yours for $20 shipped (Reg. $50)

$20 Learn More
27% off

Bag 12 Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths at only $1 each (All-time low)

$1 each Learn More
$500 off

Anker’s Android TV Nebula Cosmos Max 4K projector now $500 off at Amazon

$1,200 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: February 16, 2021 – Apple Watch Series 6, Speck iPhone 12 cases, more

Listen now
Reg. $250

Stay slim year-round with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Bike: $181 (Reg. $250)

$181 Learn More

Big-time Nintendo Direct presentation set for tomorrow: Smash Bros., new games, more

Learn More