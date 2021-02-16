Osprey, Amazon, Timbuk2, and Cocoon bag discounts start at $15 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the Osprey Arcane Large Top Zip Daypack for $36.40 shipped. That’s $24 off what it’s been averaging and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This bag shakes up the traditional look of backpacks with a top-zip design. Inside you’ll find a dedicated laptop sleeve that’s ready to accommodate any MacBook currently available in addition to similarly sized PCs and Chromebooks. A built-in aluminum security hook makes it a cinch to attach to “a table leg, chair, etc.” in order “to prevent theft.” Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find a lot more bag discounts priced as low as $15.
More bag deals:
- Amazon Basics Urban Laptop Backpack: $18 (Reg. $25)
- Amazon Basics Soccer and Basketball Backpack: $15 (Reg. $25)
- Amazon Basics 4-piece Packing Cubes Set: $16.50 (Reg. $22)
- Amazon Basics Anti-Theft Premium Backpack: $25 (Reg. $35)
- Amazon Basics 24-inch Luggage: $72 (Reg. $95)
- Amazon Basics 28-inch Spinner Luggage: $87 (Reg. $115)
- Amazon Basics Slim Weekender Backpack: $46 (Reg. $60)
- Timbuk2 Jet Pack: $72 (Reg. $100)
- Timbuk2 Forge Backpack Tote: $40 (Reg. $60)
- Timbuk2 Lug Tote Bag: $53 (Reg. $80)
- Timbuk2 Switch Laptop Travel Case: $22 (Reg. $45)
- Cocoon Soho 13-inch Messenger Bag: $39 (Reg. $50)
- Low stock
- Osprey Kresta 30 Ski Pack: $128 (Reg. $160)
- Osprey Kamber 42 Ski Pack: $143 (Reg. $185)
- Osprey Packs Meridian 60L/22 Wheeled Luggage: $257 (Reg. $310)
- View all…
And if you’re in need of a mouse to slide in your new bag, be sure to swing by today’s roundup of Microsoft, Logitech, and Lenovo discounts. There you’ll find mice and keyboards priced as low as $13. Everything listed there ships from Amazon and discounts offer up to 28% in savings. We’ve also spotted $20 off Razer’s Huntsman Mini Keyboard.
Osprey Arcane Large Top Zip Daypack features:
- Zippered front pocket with internal key clip
- Main compartment with laptop sleeve, documents sleeve and monomesh zip pocket
- Quick release aluminum security hook on left shoulder strap can be removed and secured around a table leg, chair, etc. to prevent theft
- Shoulder strap sleeves made of stretch power mesh on right harness strap, fabric on left harness strap for transportation cards and other valuables
- NeoSpacer covered ridged foam backpanel
