Osprey, Amazon, Timbuk2, and Cocoon bag discounts start at $15 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the Osprey Arcane Large Top Zip Daypack for $36.40 shipped. That’s $24 off what it’s been averaging and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This bag shakes up the traditional look of backpacks with a top-zip design. Inside you’ll find a dedicated laptop sleeve that’s ready to accommodate any MacBook currently available in addition to similarly sized PCs and Chromebooks. A built-in aluminum security hook makes it a cinch to attach to “a table leg, chair, etc.” in order “to prevent theft.” Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find a lot more bag discounts priced as low as $15.

More bag deals:

And if you’re in need of a mouse to slide in your new bag, be sure to swing by today’s roundup of Microsoft, Logitech, and Lenovo discounts. There you’ll find mice and keyboards priced as low as $13. Everything listed there ships from Amazon and discounts offer up to 28% in savings. We’ve also spotted $20 off Razer’s Huntsman Mini Keyboard.

Osprey Arcane Large Top Zip Daypack features:

Zippered front pocket with internal key clip

Main compartment with laptop sleeve, documents sleeve and monomesh zip pocket

Quick release aluminum security hook on left shoulder strap can be removed and secured around a table leg, chair, etc. to prevent theft

Shoulder strap sleeves made of stretch power mesh on right harness strap, fabric on left harness strap for transportation cards and other valuables

NeoSpacer covered ridged foam backpanel

