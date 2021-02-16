FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Osprey, Amazon, Timbuk2, and Cocoon bag discounts start at $15 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the Osprey Arcane Large Top Zip Daypack for $36.40 shipped. That’s $24 off what it’s been averaging and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This bag shakes up the traditional look of backpacks with a top-zip design. Inside you’ll find a dedicated laptop sleeve that’s ready to accommodate any MacBook currently available in addition to similarly sized PCs and Chromebooks. A built-in aluminum security hook makes it a cinch to attach to “a table leg, chair, etc.” in order “to prevent theft.” Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find a lot more bag discounts priced as low as $15.

More bag deals:

And if you’re in need of a mouse to slide in your new bag, be sure to swing by today’s roundup of Microsoft, Logitech, and Lenovo discounts. There you’ll find mice and keyboards priced as low as $13. Everything listed there ships from Amazon and discounts offer up to 28% in savings. We’ve also spotted $20 off Razer’s Huntsman Mini Keyboard.

Osprey Arcane Large Top Zip Daypack features:

  • Zippered front pocket with internal key clip
  • Main compartment with laptop sleeve, documents sleeve and monomesh zip pocket
  • Quick release aluminum security hook on left shoulder strap can be removed and secured around a table leg, chair, etc. to prevent theft
  • Shoulder strap sleeves made of stretch power mesh on right harness strap, fabric on left harness strap for transportation cards and other valuables
  • NeoSpacer covered ridged foam backpanel

