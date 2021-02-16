FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer’s Huntsman Mini Keyboard sees very first discount to $100 (Save $20)

Reg. $120 $100

Amazon offers the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Down from its $120 going rate, today’s offer amounts to the very first price cut we’ve seen on the recent release and saves you $20. Sporting a more compact build than your average keyboard, the Razer Huntsman Mini delivers the brand’s first 60% design that trades off the number pad and some other keys for a streamlined form-factor. There’s still Chroma RGB lighting, as well as an aluminum frame, programable keys, and much more. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If the 60% design found on the lead keyboard isn’t doing much for you, going with the Razer Cynosa Chroma at $48 is a great alternative that’ll let you pocket some extra cash along the way. It still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect from a Razer peripheral, like Chroma RGB backlighting, but enters with a larger design that packs in a number pad. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Otherwise, our PC gaming guide is the place to check for additional ways to overhaul the battlestation. Those in need of a new display should check out these Samsung Odyssey G7 240Hz 1440p Gaming Monitors while they’re $100 off, but there’s plenty of other options available in the Dell President’s Day sale that’s still live.

Razer Huntsman Mini Keyboard features:

Dominate on a different scale with the Razer Huntsman Mini—a 60% gaming keyboard with cutting-edge Razer Optical Switches. Highly portable and ideal for streamlined setups, it’s time to experience lightning-fast actuation in our most compact form factor yet.

