Don’t pay the Dyson tax, Shark’s Rotator Cordless Vac is just $79 shipped (Reg. $128)

Walmart is now offering the Shark Rotator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum for $78.94 shipped. Regularly $128, and currently starting from around $103 via Amazon third party sellers, today’s offer is nearly 40% of the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While it might not be one of those fancy cordless Dyson vacuums, it is also similarly capable and a fraction of the price. You’d be lucky to find a third-party storage stand for a Dyson model at this price, never mind an entire upright cordless vacuum. This lightweight (7.5-pounds) vacuum features a 2-speed brush roll to tackle hard floors and carpet as well as annoying pet hair. It recharges in 4-hours via the dual-function storage/charging dock, has swivel steering for “excellent maneuverability around furniture,” and caries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

But if it’s just something super casual for light pickups in between full-on vacuuming you’re after, the Bissell Featherweight Stick Vacuum at $30 is hard to beat in terms of value. It carries stellar ratings from over 36,000 Amazon customers and will never run out of juice in the middle of a cleaning session. It’s also a 3-in-1 machine that transforms into a hen and star vacuum as well.

But if you prefer to go for one of those handy robot vacuums, we have deals on those too. The self-emptying Roomba i6+ is still $250 off the going rate and you’ll find a nice deal on Roborock’s vacuum/mop combo right here as well. Then swing by our constantly-updated home goods guide for additional offers on items for around the house, workshop, and backyard.

More on the Shark Rotator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum:

Keep the floors in your home clean with the Shark Rotator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum SV1110. An upright model, it’s powerful enough for your everyday household cleaning tasks, yet weighs only 7.5 lbs. This cordless stick vacuum cleaner features a 2-speed brush roll for optimal carpet and bare floor cleaning as well as pet hair pickup. It also has an XL-capacity dust cup that’s easy to empty and allows for extended cleaning without interruption or loss of suction or power.

