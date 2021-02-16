Prepare for a 78-inch TV with Walker Edison’s Slatted Wood Stand: $252 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Slatted Wood 80-inch Universal TV Stand for $251.99 shipped. That’s $48 off what it’s been selling for there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since last February. If your living room could use a refresh, this TV stand should do the trick. It features a modern design that’s ready to give nearly any room a face-lift. An expansive design means that it can uphold televisions with up to 78-inch screen sizes. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

It doesn’t matter if you buy a TV stand or not, you should consider lifting your display with Hangman’s No-Stud Wall Mount at $26. This delivers a sleek look that will look great no matter what. I use two of these in my home and have zero complaints. More than 3,500 Amazon shoppers largely agree with an average rating of 4.8/5 stars.

And if the appearance of the lead deal isn’t for you, be sure to look at these Walker Edison and Sauder TV stand discounts we spotted a few days back. Right now you can cash in for as low as $99. Best of all, you can bag up to $86 in savings. Styles there significantly differ from each other, increasing the chances that one of them may catch your eye.

Walker Edison Slatted Wood TV Stand features:

Fake right, fake left, shoot and then score when you set up this slat-door TV console in your entertainment space. The closed storage compartments open up in clever ways that will catch your opponents off guard—oops, we mean impress your guests. Keep your eye on the ball, but when it’s not, feel free to check out the two side cabinets and central drawer. Perhaps you prefer watching games instead of being in the throes of them, well, this modern media stand comes with cord management holes and a can accommodate TVs up to 78-inches. Bring home a slam dunk with this contemporary entertainment center.

