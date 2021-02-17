iRobot’s Roomba 980 Wi-Fi Robot Vac cleans your house for $290 (Refurb, Orig. $600) + more

Today only, Woot is offering the iRobot Roomba 980 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $289.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally closer to $600, refurbished models sell for around $400 on Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. This is also $10 below Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 refurbished price. Sporting iAdapt 2.0 navigation with vSLAM technology, this one maps your home to intelligently clean your space while Wi-Fi connectivity and the iRobot app allow for customizations, scheduling, cleaning history, and more. The 3-stage cleaning system and Power Boost technology will automatically accomodate thicker carpets, will run for 120-minutes before returning to the included charging dock, and everything is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant devices for voice control. Rated 4+ stars from over 350 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day iRobot warranty. More deals and details below.

We also spotted the Wi-Fi-equipped iRobot Roomba 981 Robot Vacuum in new condition down at $349.99 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $600, this is $250 off the going rate, matching the Amazon low, and the best price we can find. This one uses similar mapping technology to clean your home in neat rows, is ideal for spaces with pets, and will pick up where it left off if it needs to return to the charger during a cleaning session. Along with iRobot app control, Google Assistant and Alexa support, this one will ship with a full warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,300 Amazon customers.

The vacuum deals don’t stop there though. We are still tracking an impressive $250 price drop and a new all-time low on iRobot’s Roomba i6+ that empties itself. That’s on top of this Roborock robot vacuum/mop combo at $180 off and this cordless Shark upright for $79 shipped. Then swing by our home goods guide for additional essentials, tool kits, kitchenware, and more.

More on the iRobot Roomba 980 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum:

Power Lifting Suction delivers 10X the air power for improved pick up performance; Automatically increases cleaning performance on carpets with Power Boost (Compared to Roomba 600 Series and AeroVac System)

Patented iAdapt 2.0 Navigation with vSLAM technology allows the robot to map its surroundings to clean an entire level of your home, around objects, and under furniture

Ideal for homes with pets; Premium 3 stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!