Fossil Stock-Up Event offers extra 30% off all sale items + extra 40% off 2 styles

Fossil Stock Up Savings Event takes an extra 30% off all sale items and an extra 40% off when you buy two or more reduced styles with promo code STACKUP at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. During the event you can find deals on watches, smartwatches, handbags, wallets, accessories, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Gen 5 Smartwatch in Julianna. This style can be worn by both men or women alike and it’s currently marked down to $71. For comparison, this watch was regularly priced at $295. It not only is highly-fashionable but also tracks your steps, lets you see social media notifications, as well as texts or calls too. Better yet, it has a 24-hour battery life and is water resistant up to 3-meters. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Fossil or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Hautelook Converse Sale that’s offering sneakers and boots from just $30.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!