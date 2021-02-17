Kershaw’s 9-inch Clearwater Fillet Knife strikes $15 Prime shipped (1-year low)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Clearwater 9-inch Fillet Knife for $15.24 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within pennies of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you like to hit the lake in an attempt to catch your own dinner, this Kershaw knife may be worth picking up. It’s made with filleting in mind and is said to be excellent for working with “tilapia, salmon, snapper, tuna, snapper, carp, eel, bass, catfish, and cod.” A 9-inch blade helps with this and when not in use it can be covered using an included sheath. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re chasing affordability, it’s hard to overlook Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife for $8. While its blade isn’t as long, this is arguably a more versatile offering that’s better for using around the house, opening packings, and more. Nearly 6,000 reviewers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

And for those of you who are on the hunt for a project, consider building your own shed with these 2x4basics’ custom kits from $51. Steel brackets and plans are included, ensuring you will only have to worry about sourcing lumber. Assembling a shed is great way to free up space in your garage, basement, and more.

Kershaw Clearwater 9-inch Fillet Knife features:

9” fixed blade made of 420J2 stainless steel is resistant to corrosion and includes an ABS sheath with belt holster for safe storage

Soft textured, co-polymer rubber grip for a comfortable in-hand feel that won’t slip and neon-green accents for identifying in a marine environment

Excellent knife for filleting larger fresh and salt-water fish alike, including tilapia, salmon, snapper, tuna, snapper, carp, eel, bass, catfish and cod

