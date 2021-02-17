FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kershaw’s 9-inch Clearwater Fillet Knife strikes $15 Prime shipped (1-year low)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessKershaw
20% off $15

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Clearwater 9-inch Fillet Knife for $15.24 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within pennies of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you like to hit the lake in an attempt to catch your own dinner, this Kershaw knife may be worth picking up. It’s made with filleting in mind and is said to be excellent for working with “tilapia, salmon, snapper, tuna, snapper, carp, eel, bass, catfish, and cod.” A 9-inch blade helps with this and when not in use it can be covered using an included sheath. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re chasing affordability, it’s hard to overlook Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife for $8. While its blade isn’t as long, this is arguably a more versatile offering that’s better for using around the house, opening packings, and more. Nearly 6,000 reviewers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

And for those of you who are on the hunt for a project, consider building your own shed with these 2x4basics’ custom kits from $51. Steel brackets and plans are included, ensuring you will only have to worry about sourcing lumber. Assembling a shed is great way to free up space in your garage, basement, and more.

Kershaw Clearwater 9-inch Fillet Knife features:

  • 9” fixed blade made of 420J2 stainless steel is resistant to corrosion and includes an ABS sheath with belt holster for safe storage
  • Soft textured, co-polymer rubber grip for a comfortable in-hand feel that won’t slip and neon-green accents for identifying in a marine environment
  • Excellent knife for filleting larger fresh and salt-water fish alike, including tilapia, salmon, snapper, tuna, snapper, carp, eel, bass, catfish and cod

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Kershaw

About the Author

Amazon takes on Kickstarter with three new customer-bac...
Highly-rated Mpow iPhone and Android car mount now near...
elago’s new MagSafe Charging Trays see first pric...
TACKLIFE’s portable jump starter drops to $52 shi...
Takeya’s Vacuum Insulated Steel Water Bottle now ...
Bring Alienware’s low-profile RGB Keyboard to your ga...
Amazon’s 8-pack of Rubber Furniture Pads hits $6 ...
Save up to 36% on official Samsung power banks, Qi char...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $75+

Clean any mess with Craftsman’s 9-gallon wet/dry shop vac at $60

$60 Learn More

Amazon takes on Kickstarter with three new customer-backed products, more on the way

Learn More
Reg. $20

Highly-rated Mpow iPhone and Android car mount now nearly 50% off at just over $10

$10 Learn More
Save 22%

elago’s new MagSafe Charging Trays see first price cuts from $21 (Save 22%)

From $21 Learn More
$18 off

TACKLIFE’s portable jump starter drops to $52 shipped with this code

$52 Learn More
50% off

Takeya’s Vacuum Insulated Steel Water Bottle now up to 47% off at $16 + more from $7

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $160

Bring Alienware’s low-profile RGB Keyboard to your gaming rig at $120 (Save 25%)

$120 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: FAR Lone Sails, Teslagrad, and more

FREE+ Learn More