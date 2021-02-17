Sorel’s End of Season Event takes up to 40% off popular boots, more

Save big during the Sorel End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 40% off popular boots and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Caribou Storm Boots, which are a best-seller from Sorel. These boots are currently marked down to $176 and originally were priced at $235. This style is available in two color options and they’re waterproof. They’re also insulated and great for winter outings. Plus, the interior is also a micro-fleece and rated 4.5/5 stars from Sorel customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Caribou Storm Boots $176 (Orig. $235)
- Madson II Moc Toe Boots $139 (Orig. $185)
- Kezar Tall Boots $150 (Orig. $200)
- Mad Brick Six Boots $173 (Orig. $230)
- Mad Brick Chelsea Boots $157 (Orig. $210)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Joan of Arctic Boots $158 (Orig. $210)
- Emelie Chelsea Boots $113 (Orig. $150)
- Kinetic Lace Sneakers $78 (Orig. $130)
- Cate Lace Booties $114 (Orig. $190)
- Lennox Lace Cozy Boots $120 (Orig. $200)
- …and even more deals…
