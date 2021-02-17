Bolster network reliability with Tenda’s 8-Port Gigabit Switch, now $15 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Tenda 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $15.27 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and is among the three best offers we’ve tracked since July. Unlike many Ethernet switches in this price range, this offering boasts eight ports with Gigabit speeds. This many ports helps ensure that you’ll have plenty of room to wire up smart home hubs, set top boxes, and more. Having one of these is bound to prove useful since many modern mesh Wi-Fi systems like mine only offer a minimal amount of Ethernet ports. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If eight ports sounds like overkill for your needs, consider NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch instead. For the price of $13 you will garner five ports. While not as expansive as the lead deal, it’s a solid pick for when you only have a few devices to wire up.

Another way to take charge of cables is with APC’s Desk Mount Surge Protector. It aims to keep all your Type-C, USB-A, and AC-powered devices tidily plugged in for $26. This offer caught our eye as it slices 26% off, making now an excellent time to re-organize your desk’s wiring. A standout design allows this offering to be used in a variety of orientations.

Tenda 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch features:

Easy setup with no configuration or no software needed

Connectivity to your router or modem for additional wired connections

8 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit auto-negotiation RJ45 ports greatly expand network capacity

