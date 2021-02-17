FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bolster network reliability with Tenda’s 8-Port Gigabit Switch, now $15 Prime shipped

-
AmazonNetworkingTenda
$15

Amazon is offering the Tenda 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $15.27 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and is among the three best offers we’ve tracked since July. Unlike many Ethernet switches in this price range, this offering boasts eight ports with Gigabit speeds. This many ports helps ensure that you’ll have plenty of room to wire up smart home hubs, set top boxes, and more. Having one of these is bound to prove useful since many modern mesh Wi-Fi systems like mine only offer a minimal amount of Ethernet ports. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If eight ports sounds like overkill for your needs, consider NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch instead. For the price of $13 you will garner five ports. While not as expansive as the lead deal, it’s a solid pick for when you only have a few devices to wire up.

Another way to take charge of cables is with APC’s Desk Mount Surge Protector. It aims to keep all your Type-C, USB-A, and AC-powered devices tidily plugged in for $26. This offer caught our eye as it slices 26% off, making now an excellent time to re-organize your desk’s wiring. A standout design allows this offering to be used in a variety of orientations.

Tenda 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch features:

  • Easy setup with no configuration or no software needed
  • Connectivity to your router or modem for additional wired connections
  • 8 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit auto-negotiation RJ45 ports greatly expand network capacity

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Networking

Tenda

About the Author

Take your cooking game to new heights with OXO’s ...
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds fall to $60 (Save...
Amazon slashes $40 off Zinus’ 47-inch Dining Tabl...
Kodak’s digital instant camera prints 3.5- by 4.2...
Keter’s Breeze Bar Table stealthily cools and sto...
HomeKit-enabled heating awaits with Emerson’s Tou...
Chefman’s Toast-Air Convection Oven Air Fryer hit...
Save $60 on Samsung’s AMOLED Galaxy Watch, now on...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $20

Score rare savings on Ubiquiti UniFi PoE switches, mesh access points, more from $29.50

From $29.50 Learn More
Reg. $799

Score a Fender LE Telecaster Electric Guitar today at $280 off + more from $200

$519 Learn More

LEGO expands BrickHeadz lineup with upcoming goldfish and bird sets

Read more Learn More
Reg. $15

Take your cooking game to new heights with OXO’s glass oil dispenser at $11 on Amazon

$11 Learn More
50% off

Sony now offering ‘Double Discounts’ on over 200 PlayStation games for PS Plus members

Now Live! Learn More
Save 40%

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds fall to $60 (Save 40%), more from $36

From $36 Learn More
40% off

Sorel’s End of Season Event takes up to 40% off popular boots, more

From $15 Learn More
60% off

Cast iron grilling gear, BBQ tool sets, more up to 60% off today with deals from $15 Prime shipped

From $15 Learn More