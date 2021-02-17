FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Vibrelli’s Mini Bike Pump and Glueless Repair Kit now just $13 (Amazon best-seller, Reg. $29)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessVibrelli
Reg. $29 $13

Vibrelli (98% positive in the last 12-months)via Amazon is offering its Mini Bike Pump and Glueless Puncture Repair Kit for $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $29 and fetching closer to $23 as of late, today’s deal is as much as 55% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. If you are regularly getting some air out on the bike these days, a handy pump with no valve changing needed and a repair kit might be a good addition to your kit. This set is an Amazon best-seller with a 4+ star rating from nearly 9,800 customers. It automatically locks “onto both Presta and Schrader tire valves,” features a 120 PSI extendable telescope, a mounting bracket with velcro straps, and a glue-free puncture repair kit for peace of mind. More details below. 

With your savings, you have more than enough to grab this highly-rated 16-in-1 Bike Mechanic Repair Multi-Tool at $10 Prime shipped (or less when you clip the on-page coupon). It carries solid ratings from over 8,800 Amazon customers and ensures you’re ready for light maintenance an emergency situations out on the road. 

Or just stay home altogether and pickup this Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Bike at $181 (Reg. $250). This one will keep you fit all-year round and carries solid ratings at Amazon. Then head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for even more discounts including the ongoing MyProtein President’s Day sale at up to 60% off

More on the Vibrelli Mini Bike Pump Bundle:

  • No Valve Changing or Adaptors Needed: Automatically locks onto both Presta and Schrader tire valves
  • 120 PSI Extendable Telescope: Easily switch from high-volume to high-pressure
  • “Super-Fit” Clever Valve: No leaks, firmly grips both Schrader and Presta valves automatically
  • Mounting Bracket: Attaches the tire pump to your bike, added velcro strap holds the pump firmly in place
  • Includes: Glue-less puncture kit, be prepared for a flat tire anywhere

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Vibrelli

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon takes on Kickstarter with three new customer-bac...
Highly-rated Mpow iPhone and Android car mount now near...
elago’s new MagSafe Charging Trays see first pric...
TACKLIFE’s portable jump starter drops to $52 shi...
Takeya’s Vacuum Insulated Steel Water Bottle now ...
Bring Alienware’s low-profile RGB Keyboard to your ga...
Amazon’s 8-pack of Rubber Furniture Pads hits $6 ...
Save up to 36% on official Samsung power banks, Qi char...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $75+

Clean any mess with Craftsman’s 9-gallon wet/dry shop vac at $60

$60 Learn More

Amazon takes on Kickstarter with three new customer-backed products, more on the way

Learn More
Reg. $20

Highly-rated Mpow iPhone and Android car mount now nearly 50% off at just over $10

$10 Learn More
Save 22%

elago’s new MagSafe Charging Trays see first price cuts from $21 (Save 22%)

From $21 Learn More
$18 off

TACKLIFE’s portable jump starter drops to $52 shipped with this code

$52 Learn More
50% off

Takeya’s Vacuum Insulated Steel Water Bottle now up to 47% off at $16 + more from $7

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $160

Bring Alienware’s low-profile RGB Keyboard to your gaming rig at $120 (Save 25%)

$120 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: FAR Lone Sails, Teslagrad, and more

FREE+ Learn More