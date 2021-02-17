Vibrelli’s Mini Bike Pump and Glueless Repair Kit now just $13 (Amazon best-seller, Reg. $29)

Vibrelli (98% positive in the last 12-months)via Amazon is offering its Mini Bike Pump and Glueless Puncture Repair Kit for $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $29 and fetching closer to $23 as of late, today’s deal is as much as 55% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. If you are regularly getting some air out on the bike these days, a handy pump with no valve changing needed and a repair kit might be a good addition to your kit. This set is an Amazon best-seller with a 4+ star rating from nearly 9,800 customers. It automatically locks “onto both Presta and Schrader tire valves,” features a 120 PSI extendable telescope, a mounting bracket with velcro straps, and a glue-free puncture repair kit for peace of mind. More details below.

With your savings, you have more than enough to grab this highly-rated 16-in-1 Bike Mechanic Repair Multi-Tool at $10 Prime shipped (or less when you clip the on-page coupon). It carries solid ratings from over 8,800 Amazon customers and ensures you’re ready for light maintenance an emergency situations out on the road.

Or just stay home altogether and pickup this Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Bike at $181 (Reg. $250). This one will keep you fit all-year round and carries solid ratings at Amazon. Then head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for even more discounts including the ongoing MyProtein President’s Day sale at up to 60% off.

More on the Vibrelli Mini Bike Pump Bundle:

No Valve Changing or Adaptors Needed: Automatically locks onto both Presta and Schrader tire valves

120 PSI Extendable Telescope: Easily switch from high-volume to high-pressure

“Super-Fit” Clever Valve: No leaks, firmly grips both Schrader and Presta valves automatically

Mounting Bracket: Attaches the tire pump to your bike, added velcro strap holds the pump firmly in place

Includes: Glue-less puncture kit, be prepared for a flat tire anywhere

