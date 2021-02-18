FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dry your hair at night with this 2-pack of double-sided pillowcases for $36 (Reg. $43)

Reg. $43 $36

The problem with showering at night is damp hair. But with a microfiber towel and waterproof liner on one side, DryZzz double-sided pillowcases help you sleep in comfort. Right now, you can pick up a two-pack for just $35.99 (Reg. $43) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Folks with shorter hair will never understand the problem of getting caught in the rain on your way home. Instead of just going straight to bed after a night out, you have to spend some time under the hair dryer or risk ruining your pillows. 

DryZzz solves this problem once and for all. These pillowcases have two different sides: one standard, one with a microfiber finish. The latter absorbs water from your damp or conditioned hair, while the waterproof liner protects the pillow.

The microfiber also absorbs sweat and drools, and it provides protection against mold and mildew. As a result, you should always wake up feeling clean and fresh. 

The other side shouldn’t be forgotten, either. Made from 100% cotton, it provides a nice resting place for your cheek on hot summer nights.

As featured on Good Morning America and Buzzfeed, the DryZzz pillowcases are rated at 4.5 stars on Amazon from over 100 reviews.

 You would normally pay $43 for a DryZzz double-sided pillowcases, but you can order today for just $35.99.

