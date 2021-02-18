FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Express Flash Sale cuts all of its jeans to just $45 (Reg. up to $100)

-
FashionExpress
$45 Reg. $100

The Express Jeans Sale offers all styles for just $45. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals for men are the Relaxed Dark Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans that were originally priced at $88. I love how versatile they are to dress up or down and the hem is slightly tapered, which makes them easy to cuff for a fashionable look. The stretch-infused denim also makes them great for traveling or everyday outings and the dark wash can be worn throughout any season. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Express Denim Sale and be sure to check out the Sperry Boot Event that’s offering up to 60% off best-sellers.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

