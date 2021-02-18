FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sperry Boot Flash Sale takes up to 60% off best-sellers + free shipping

-
FashionSperry
60% off From $30

Sperry’s current Flash Sale takes up to 60% off select boots. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Cold Bay Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $66 and originally were priced at $110. These boots are waterproof, available in three color options, and cushioned to promote comfort. This style is also lightweight and the outsole is rigid to help give you traction. If you’re looking for a versatile boot, this is a great choice because it will pair nicely with jeans or khaki pants alike. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Sperry customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Seaport Storm Short Shackle Boots are another standout from this event. They’re currently marked down to $65 and originally were priced at $130. These boots have a convenient slip-on style and you can choose from several color options.

Our top picks for women include:

Head over to our fashion guide to find an array of additional sales today from hundreds of top brands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sperry

About the Author

Hunter Flash Sale makes a splash with up to 50% off pop...
Banana Republic offers up to 50% off sitewide + extra 6...
Columbia takes 40% off winter jackets and vests with de...
Amazon’s offering Gerber 5-Pack Onesies for $8 Pr...
Sorel’s End of Season Event takes up to 40% off p...
Kenneth Cole, Timberland, more up to 60% off during Hau...
Oakley, Costa sunglasses, more extra 20% off at Steep a...
Fossil Stock-Up Event offers extra 30% off all sale ite...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack offers extra 25% off top brands: Cole Haan, Sperry, more

From $17 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Amazon has the Heritage Pizza Stone with included wheel cutter down at $34 today

$34 Learn More
Save $39

Lockly’s fingerprint-enabled smart deadbolts are on sale from $198 (Save up to $39)

From $198 Learn More
New low

Move 7GB of data in just one second with the WD_Black 2TB SN850 M.2 SSD at a low of $387

$387 Learn More
Reg. $140

Outfit your home office with Zinus’ Tresa Desk: $111.50 at Amazon (Save $28)

$111.50 Learn More
Reg. $360

HP’s 12-inch touchscreen Chromebook X360 returns to all-time low at $280 (Save $80)

$280 Learn More
Reg. $500

Dyson Ball Animal Vacuum now $280 (Up to $220 off) + more upright models from $20

From $20 Learn More
30% off

Save up to 30% on Eve HomeKit motion sensors, smart plugs, more from $20

From $20 Learn More