Sperry Boot Flash Sale takes up to 60% off best-sellers + free shipping

Sperry’s current Flash Sale takes up to 60% off select boots. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Cold Bay Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $66 and originally were priced at $110. These boots are waterproof, available in three color options, and cushioned to promote comfort. This style is also lightweight and the outsole is rigid to help give you traction. If you’re looking for a versatile boot, this is a great choice because it will pair nicely with jeans or khaki pants alike. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Sperry customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Seaport Storm Short Shackle Boots are another standout from this event. They’re currently marked down to $65 and originally were priced at $130. These boots have a convenient slip-on style and you can choose from several color options.

Our top picks for women include:

Head over to our fashion guide to find an array of additional sales today from hundreds of top brands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!