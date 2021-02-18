Oculus re-releases the Quest VR headset for $199 (Refurb, Orig. $399)

Oculus has re-released its original All-in-One Quest Virtual Reality System for $199 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally launched in 2018, the Quest was the company’s first all-in-one VR system and retailed for $399, with today’s deal amounting to one of the biggest discounts we’ve ever tracked. Like we said, the Quest is an all-in-one system that delivers a high-quality virtual reality experience. You’ll find 64GB of onboard storage here, alongside built-in sensors that can “translate your movements into VR” and two Oculus Touch controllers. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Ships with a 1-year warranty.

If you regularly game on PC, then the Quest serves a dual-purpose for you. It’s not just a stand-alone virtual reality system, which is what most people associate the Quest with. It can also be used for PC-based virtual reality games, so long as you have the Oculus Link Virtual Reality Headset Cable. This cable can be picked up on Amazon for $78, which is a great way to use just a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal.

Want the latest and greatest headset? Well, in our review of the Quest 2, we claimed that “VR just got better and more affordable.” It offers higher resolution displays when compared to the Quest above and sports a slightly different overall design. So, those on the hunt for the best experience might want to give the Quest 2 a consideration.

More about Oculus Quest:

Oculus Quest is our original all-in-one gaming system built for virtual reality. Play almost anywhere with just a VR headset and controllers.

Setup effortlessly whether you’re at home or someplace new. Oculus Quest works with your environment, so you can play standing or sitting in spaces big or small.

Oculus Insight translates your movements into VR no matter which way you’re facing and provides room‑scale tracking without external sensors. Look around, duck for cover and turn the tide of the battle from anywhere in your playspace.

