Amazon slashes Ring Video Doorbell Pro as low as $120 (Up to $80 off)

Amazon is offering the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $169.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon price we have tracked outside of being bundled with Echo devices here and there. For those of you who won’t mind going the certified refurbished route, Amazon has taken $40 off, allowing you to cash in for $119.99 shipped. If you have an old-school wired doorbell, now is a great time to consider upgrading. This offering will hook up to existing wiring for power, meaning you’ll never have to worry about replenishing a battery. Once set up you’ll have a 1080p camera that lets you see who is at the door, even when you aren’t home. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want to blend modern with traditional? If so, consider spending a bit less on Ring’s Peephole Cam at $130. You’ll garner a battery-operated solution that attaches to a door’s peephole. This way you can garner similar functionality while embracing the peephole whenever your phone isn’t within reach.

And in case you’ve missed it, there’s been a fair amount of Ring news lately. We got our first look at Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and the company rolled out its most compact and affordable Video Doorbell yet. These news stories follow Amazon’s move to bring end-to-end encryption to select cameras. Learn more about the move right here.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro features:

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device. Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what’s relevant to you.

Get notifications whenever motion is detected by customizing your motion zones.

With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.

