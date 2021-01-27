After announcing the rollout of end-to-end encryption for its Ring smart home security lineup earlier in the month, Amazon is back today with the unveil of its latest video doorbell. Entering as not only the smallest iteration yet but also the most affordable, the new wired Ring Video Doorbell arrives with 1080p feeds and all of the same Alexa features we’ve come to expect. You’ll also enjoy motion detection and more. Head below for a closer look.

Amazon debuts new, more affordable Ring Video Doorbell

Amazon last refreshed its Ring Video Doorbell lineup last year with a pair of flagship-caliber offerings. In nearly the exact opposite move, we’re now seeing an entry-level model join the roster at the most affordable price point yet.

The latest Ring Video Doorbell arrives with support for 1080p feeds and all of the Alexa features that you’ll find on the other accessories in Amazon’s smart home security stable. On top of being able to monitor feeds and review footage from a smartphone, there’s Alexa smart display support, as well as Fire TV integration.

While you won’t find the more complex motion detection features as on the Video Doorbell 3 series, Ring is still packing in the ability to alert you when there’s movement outside the front. There’s of course the actual doorbell functionality, which integrates with the rest of your smart home, as well as the companion app, as well as Ring’s Chime accessory.

Ring’s latest distinguishes itself from the previous holder of Amazon’s most affordable video doorbell by requiring a wired connection. So while the current $100 offering features an internal battery, you’ll need existing doorbell wiring to take advantage of the most recent addition to the smart security ecosystem.

Amazon’s new wired Ring Video Doorbell is now available for pre-order with an official launch date of February 24. It enters with a $59.99 list price, making it the most affordable option in the current stable by quite a margin. You’ll also be able to bundle in a chime add-on for $20 more at $79.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

After being one of the first offerings in the video doorbell space, Amazon is no longer enjoying the luxury of being alone in game now. But today’s unveil shows that Ring is still doing its best to combat the competition, especially when you consider the affordable $60 price point.

The only real downside here is that the new Ring Video Doorbell requires a wired connection, but most competitions do as well. So if you’re in the Alexa ecosystem, this is looking like one of the most compelling ways to secure the front door. Especially considering Amazon’s recent initiative to double down on privacy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!