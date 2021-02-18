This solar-powered NOAA/AM/FM radio belongs in every emergency kit at $22 (39% off)

Radioddity (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Raddy SW3 Solar Emergency NOAA/AM/FM Weather Radio for $22 Prime shipped with the code 22RDSW3R at checkout. Down 39% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. With the wintery weather spanning across the country right now, many are without power. Next time a situation like this arises, be prepared by having a solar- and battery-powered weather radio. This radio can be recharged via the sun’s rays, which are abundant during snow given the reflectivity of the ground. Plus, with NOAA, AM, and FM receivers, you’ll be able to stay tuned-in on any channel so you always have the latest news. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you ditch the solar-powered nature and NOAA weather inclusion of today’s lead deal, this battery-powered radio is available for $19 when you clip the on-page coupon. Keep in mind that you’ll lose out on important NOAA weather alerts here, but, it’ll save a few bucks and still delivers on both AM/FM, which can also be very useful in times like this.

Do you just want to listen to tunes while on-the-go? Well, if so, Razer’s Hammerhead True Wireless Gaming Earbuds are currently 36% off. That’s right, just $64 will score you these true wireless earbuds that are perfect for mobile gaming.

More about Radioddity’s Solar Emergency Radio:

WHY CHOOSE RADDY SW3? In addition to all the essential features you’d expect in quality emergency radio, we have exclusively upgraded SW3 with an enhanced dual-power 4000mAh rechargeable battery, reflective hazard strip, carabiner clip, longer hand strap & trouble-free analog controls.

The SW3 can be powered in 4 easy ways – USB charging, hand crank dynamo, solar panel, and battery powered. No electricity in an emergency situation? Not a problem!

The SW3 can also be used as a power bank to recharge your smartphones and other mobile devices.

