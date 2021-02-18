Razer’s Hammerhead True Wireless Gaming Earbuds fall to $64 (Save 36%)

Amazon offers the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Gaming Earbuds for $64.06 shipped. Down from the usual $100 going rate, you’re saving 36% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $6 and marking a new all-time low. Razer’s Hammerhead Earbuds stand out from other true wireless models on the market with the same gaming emphasis you’ll find across the rest of the brand’s lineup. Geared towards elevating Genshin Impact gaming sessions and more while on-the-go, standout features include 60ms latency, 13mm drivers, and IPX4 water-resistance. Over 3,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a more in-depth look in our hands-on review.

Those who can live without the gaming emphasis can save even more by going with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds at $45. You’ll still be enjoying the true wireless design noted above, just without the lower latency or gaming-tailored EQ mix. Over 61,000 customers however have agreed upon a 4.3/5 star rating.

Another great way to elevate your gameplay while on-the-go is Razer’s Kishi Android mobile controller which just so happens to also be on sale for $66. But if it’s the home battlestation that could use some love, Razer’s Huntsman Mini Keyboard has dropped in price for the very first time to $100 alongside everything else you’ll find in our PC gaming guide.

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless has Dynamic Drivers optimized to provide a quality listening experience, pushing out Crisp trebles and midrange with deep, satisfying bass. Its extremely low 60ms input latency means audio won’t stutter and will stay synced, providing a competitive gaming advantage and a more immersive experience for videos and music.

