Benches come with Zinus’ Soho Dining Table, now $188.50 (Reg. $225)

-
Amazon
Reg. $225 $188.50

Amazon is offering the Zinus Louis Modern Soho Dining Table with Benches for $188.55 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we have tracked since September. If you’re in need of a new dining room table, this is an affordable way to refresh your current setup. Alongside the table itself, you’ll also get a couple of benches, taking away the need to shop for seating. The table measures 48- by 30- by 29-inches while the benches span 44- by 12- by 18-inches each. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re primarily after something that can pop up and be folded down after use, consider Lifetime’s 4-foot Table at $50. This all-purpose solution weighs only 19-pounds, is 2-feet deep, and features three height-adjustment settings. More than 17,500 Amazon shoppers have reviewed this table and the dust has settled at 4.7/5 stars.

Want something more traditional? If so, scope out yesterday’s find. You can cash in on $40 of savings when grabbing Zinus’ 47-inch Dining Table at $185. As with the lead deal, this solution is ready to accommodate up to four people, making it an alternative worth considering.

Zinus Louis Soho Dining Table features:

  • Sturdy Steel frame with rich Espresso Finish
  • Easy to assemble. Weight Capacity-50 pounds
  • Table dimensions 48 inch x30 inch x29 inch h, Benches 44 inchx12 inchx18 inch h
  • 3 piece Set includes table and 2 Benches
  • Worry free 1 year warranty

