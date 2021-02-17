Amazon slashes $40 off Zinus’ 47-inch Dining Table, now $185

Amazon is offering the Zinus Jen 47-inch Dining Table for $184.84 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked in months. This compact table measures 47 inches in length and is ready to accommodate up to four people. It features a solid pine wood frame and is ready to support up to 100 pounds of weight. All parts and tools come included and assembly is said to take “less than 30 minutes.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you won’t mind a folding table, check out Tiptiper’s $140 solution. When not in use it shrinks down to an ultra-compact size to free up space in your home. The company touts enough room to serve four, and an added perk is that once unfolded you’ll find storage that’s perfect for storing kitchenware and the like.

Need a place to set your drink outdoors? If so, don’t miss out on the deal we’ve spotted on Keter’s Breeze Bar Table. It has struck a new Amazon low of $122, making now an excellent time to strike. Not only does this act as a table, but also a cooler thanks to a lift-up design that unveils enough room for 75 cans of your favorite beverage.

Zinus Jen 47-inch Dining Table features:

Pine wood with rounded corner details

Measures 47.2 Inches x 29.5 Inches x 29 Inches

Easily assembled in minutes

Table only/ does not include chairs

Worry free 1 year warranty

