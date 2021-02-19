FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Secure two doors for $18 with Amazon’s in-house Reinforcement Locks (22% off)

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Amazon Basics Door Reinforcement Locks for $18.29 shipped. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked since August. If you’ve been wanting to add another layer of security to your space, these reinforcement locks are worth considering. They’re highly affordable and are ready to withstand quite a bit of force. These feature a brushed nickel finish and are comprised of aluminum, helping deliver a high-end appearance without breaking the bank. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need two, you could opt for one of Defender Security’s Door Reinforcement Locks at $14. These are designed to withstand 800 pounds of force, and like the deal above, installation is simple enough that almost anyone can tackle it with ease. Well over 13,500 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.7/5 star rating.

And speaking of security, did you see that Lockly’s smart deadbolts are discounted as low as $198? This allows you to cash in on up to $39 of savings. Buyers will garner five different ways to unlock the front door, the simplest of which has to be using a fingerprint.

Amazon Basics Door Reinforcement Lock features:

  • Brushed Nickel Finish
  • Durable Aluminum Construction
  • For improved security on residential doors
  • Includes mounting hardware and installation instructions

