Lockly’s fingerprint-enabled smart deadbolts are on sale from $198 (Save up to $39)

-
AmazonSmart HomeLockly
Save $39 From $198

Amazon offers the Lockly Secure Pro Wi-Fi Smart Deadbolt for $241.29 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $280 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $39 price cut, marks the second-best we’ve seen to date, and is still one of the first discounts overall. Lockly Secure Pro delivers five different ways to unlock the front door headlined by a built-in fingerprint scanner. That’s on top of a touchscreen for entering pin codes, Wi-Fi connectivity to pair with your smartphone, as well as Alexa and Google Assistant support. And for those times where unlocking the old fashioned way will do the trick, there’s also support for a traditional key. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 160 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale, you can score the Lockly Secure Plus Bluetooth Smart Lock  for $198.41 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $230, you’re saving $32 with today’s offer coming within $10 of our previous mention. This model offers a similar touchscreen design to the lead deal, with the same smartphone control and fingerprint scanner. The main downside here is the lack of Alexa and Assistant control, as this lock relies on Bluetooth. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 440 customers.

Then while you’re outfitting the front door, have a look at the Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers we spotted earlier today. With as much as $80 in savings, you’ll be able to take advantage of the brand’s flagship offering with 1080p feeds, end-to-end encryption, and more. Plus, with prices starting at $120, you’ll have a chance to score some of the best prices to date.

Lockly Secure Pro Dead Bolt features:

We know safety is your biggest concern when it comes to your home. Now you can protect your home and enjoy a peace of mind with Lockly. Lockly offers easy-to-use smart lock solutions that are meticulously designed featuring the highest level of security available. Unlike other static keypads where the numbers are always the same, Lockly’s patented PIN Genie Technology ensures that the digital keypad display is unique every time someone approaches your door.

